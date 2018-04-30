0 Danielle Dozier

Meteorologist Danielle Dozier joined WPXI in April 2018. She’s proud to say she holds the CBM (Certified Broadcast Meteorologist) seal of approval from the American Meteorological Society.

Dozier comes to WPXI from Indianapolis, where she worked for three years tracking snow storms, flooding and tornadoes.

She started her broadcast career in Abilene, Texas, where she worked for more than four years. While there, she helped produce and edit an Associated Press award-winning 30-minute weather show.

Dozier also worked in Oklahoma City where she a was part of a team that won “Best Morning Show” from the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters in 2012 and was nominated for an Emmy Award for coverage of the May 20, 2013, tornado. Dozier is a storm chaser and witnessed many tornadoes -- some violent -- during her time in Oklahoma.

She grew up in Chesapeake, Virginia, and has been interested in weather from a young age. It was in Virginia where she received her Associate of Science degree. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in meteorology from the University of North Carolina at Asheville.

Dozier loves to travel and has been to many different countries. She can also speak Spanish and enjoys baking, cooking and bowling in her free time.

