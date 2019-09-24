Jacqueline Fell came to the Washington Bureau in June 2012 from Orlando, Florida.
As Channel 11's Washington Correspondent, she's responsible for covering important local stories in Congress, the White House and explaining how decisions made by federal agencies impact viewers.
Jacqueline on Facebook | Jacqueline on Twitter
Jacqueline enjoys focusing on matters related to aviation and transportation, as well as veterans issues.
While in DC, Jacqueline has covered some major news stories, including President Obama's second inauguration, the Pope's visit and the Navy Yard mass shooting. She also was at the Supreme Court when major rulings came down on the Affordable Care Act, gay marriage, and immigration.
Growing up in Baltimore, Md., she had an early interest in journalism and hosted a news magazine show in high school. Jacqueline reported and anchored in upstate New York, Flint, Mich. and Dayton, Ohio. She spent much of her career in Orlando as the lead reporter on the Casey Anthony case.
Jacqueline's inside-the-courtroom-Twitter coverage has been recognized with various industry award nominations.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}