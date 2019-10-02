Ruben A. Campos

I started flying WPXI-TV's NBC Chopper 11 five years ago this past September (9/2014) when I first moved from San Diego, CA. From SoCal to the Steel City. I didn't know anything about Pittsburgh, outside of the Steelers, Pirates, and Penguins.
Follow Ruben on Twitter | Follow Ruben on Instagram
My previous news helicopter pilot experience was all in California:
- KGTV ABC News Sky10, San Diego, CA
- KFMB CBS Chopper8, San Diego, CA
- KXTV ABC News Sky10, Sacramento, CA
- KTVU FOX Chopper2, San Francisco, CA
I took my first airplane flight lesson back in 1998 (yikes, I just realized I now have 21 years of flight experience) and instantly fell in love with the world of aviation, quickly earning my Private Pilot License. I continued my training earning my Commercial License with Instrument and Multi-Engine ratings. I was doing all of this as a "hobby." My occupation at the time was an Engineer, Staff/Manager at Qualcomm in San Diego. And of course, not satisfied with that, I kept wondering what it would be like to fly a helicopter, you know, to hover in mid-air like a hummingbird. I decided to take my first flight lesson and sure enough, I fell in love, AGAIN. Ever since then, I kept flying helicopters earning my licenses and ratings hoping to one day get paid to fly like a hummingbird.
There's nothing like flying above Pittsburgh and throughout Western PA during the seasons. I love it so much that I capture it in photos/videos as much as I can that I can't wait to upload to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and share with yinz.
Licenses:
FAA Commercial Rotocraft-Helicopter Pilot
FAA Commercial Airplane Pilot - Airplane Multi Engine Land
FAA Instrument Rating - Airplane & Rotocraft-Helicopter
Education:
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, BS Technical Management
San Diego State University, BS Electrical Engineering.
ITT Technical Institute, AS Electronics Engineering
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}