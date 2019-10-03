Samantha Manning joined Cox Media Group's Washington D.C. Bureau in October 2019.
She's responsible for covering important developments from Capitol Hill, federal agencies and the White House that impact local viewers.
Follow Samantha on Facebook | Follow Samantha on Twitter
Samantha previously worked as a reporter for the Cox station in Orlando (WFTV), and as an investigative reporter for the Cox station in Jacksonville, Florida (WJAX/WFOX). During her five years in Florida, Samantha covered the 2016 Republican National Convention and the 2016 Democratic National Convention. She also provided in-depth coverage of the multiple recounts in contested Florida races in the 2018 midterm elections which led to recognition by the Florida Society of Professional Journalists for best political coverage.
Samantha was a political reporter in Knoxville, Tennessee covering the Tennessee General Assembly prior to her time in Florida. She also often hosted a weekly political affairs show that dove into political topics and held lawmakers accountable.
Samantha is a New York City native having grown up in Brooklyn and Staten Island. She attended Hofstra University.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}