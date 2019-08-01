WPXI-TV is making signal changes on Friday, Aug. 2 at 1 p.m.
If you use an antenna to watch television for free, you must rescan your television set on Friday at or after 1 p.m. to continue receiving our channel.
You can visit this website or call 1-888-225-5322 and press 6 for more information.
Cable and satellite viewers are not affected.
