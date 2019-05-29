WPXI, Studio 11 win big in 40th annual Telly Awards

PITTSBURGH - WPXI announced Wednesday it has received five national awards for commercial, promotional and online work in the 40th Annual Telly Awards.
The Telly Award is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents. Entrants are judged by the Telly Awards Judging Council — an industry body of over 200 leading experts, including advertising agencies, production companies and major television networks reflective of the multiscreen industry the Telly Awards celebrates.
The awards given to WPXI include:
- Gold Telly, Online News/News Feature: Steelers’ Hall of Famer Mel Blount pursues his passion in retirement | Watch
- Gold Telly, Online News/News Feature: City of Asylum Alphabet City | Watch
- Silver People’s Telly, Local TV Commercial: Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium choose your adventure | Watch
- Bronze Telly, Public Interest/Awareness Promotional Video: Human trafficking, A victim’s story | Watch
- Bronze Telly, Local TV Sports/Sporting Goods/Games: Skylights High School sports branding | Watch
The Blount and Alphabet City features were produced by the WPXI news and sports departments for the station’s streaming platform, WPXI Now; the human trafficking and Skylights promos were produced by the WPXI creative services department; and the Pittsburgh Zoo commercial was produced by WPXI Studio 11. Studio 11 combines talented, experienced and visionary artists to serve its clients' production needs. Since 2012 it has won more a dozen Telly Awards.
“WPXI is pushing the boundaries for video and television innovation and creativity at a time when the industry is rapidly changing,” said Sabrina Dridje, managing director of the Telly Awards. “This award is a tribute to the talent and vision of its creators and a celebration of the diversity of work being made today for all screens.”
The full list of the 40th Annual Telly Award winners can be found HERE.
