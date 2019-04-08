PITTSBURGH - After many months of work on the Liberty Bridge, the final inspection is set to take place this week, but that means more lane closures.
Starting Monday, there will be intermittent lane closures in both directions.
Watch Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m. so Trisha Pittman can help you get around this and other traffic problems.
Weather permitting, lane closures on the outbound (southbound) side will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 3 p.m. On the inbound side, closures are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- 'All I ever did was show that man love and respect' JuJu responds to AB comments
- Bolt cutters, acid, a blender: California man charged with torture killing of missing 8-year-old son
- Penguins-Islanders first round playoff schedule announced
- VIDEO: Rhino poacher trampled to death by elephant; remains eaten by lions
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}