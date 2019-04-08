  • Liberty Bridge lane closures set to start Monday for inspection

    PITTSBURGH - After many months of work on the Liberty Bridge, the final inspection is set to take place this week, but that means more lane closures.

    Starting Monday, there will be intermittent lane closures in both directions.

    Weather permitting, lane closures on the outbound (southbound) side will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 3 p.m. On the inbound side, closures are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

