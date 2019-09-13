Pittsburgh Traffic: Updates on Friday's morning commute

PITTSBURGH - WPXI's Trisha Pittman gives you the latest road conditions, accidents and alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police find car sought in connection with woman's body found in local park; 2 people detained
- 117 dogs removed from home in largest rescue on record for Animal Friends
- Man killed in crash with sanitation truck on Route 51
- VIDEO: Hundreds of yellow cars show up for boy fighting cancer
