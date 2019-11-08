Pittsburgh Traffic: Updates on Friday's morning commute

PITTSBURGH - WPXI's Trisha Pittman gives you the latest road conditions, accidents and alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Follow Trisha on Twitter and Facebook.
TRENDING NOW:
- Roaches, more than a dozen other health violations found at popular Pittsburgh restaurant
- Crews make unexpected discovery during investigation into what caused downtown sinkhole
- Which local high schools performed the best on the 2019 Keystone exams
- VIDEO: Foods doctors say can lower risk of breast cancer
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}