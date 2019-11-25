Pittsburgh Traffic: Updates on Monday's morning commute

PITTSBURGH - WPXI’s Trisha Pittman gives you the latest road conditions, accidents and alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Follow Trisha on Twitter and Facebook.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police investigating after 2 bodies found in Wilkinsburg
- Woman stops to help homeless, pregnant teen crying on side of road
- 'SNL': Woody Harrelson, Larry David, Maya Rudolph join host Will Ferrell in Democratic debate parody
- VIDEO: Several burglaries reported at off-campus housing in Oakland over last few weeks
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}