Pittsburgh Traffic: Updates on Monday's morning commute

PITTSBURGH - WPXI’s Trisha Pittman gives you the latest road conditions, accidents and alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Follow Trisha on Twitter and Facebook.
TRENDING NOW:
- ‘We should have just let him die': Police documents reveal details about Terrelle Pryor's stabbing
- PA Game Commission responds to disturbing alleged animal cruelty hunting video
- Smithfield Street Bridge closed after barge hits it
- VIDEO: Police investigating fiery crash involving car and motorcycle in McKees Rocks
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}