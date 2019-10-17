Pittsburgh Traffic: Updates on Thursday's morning commute

PITTSBURGH - WPXI's Trisha Pittman gives you the latest road conditions, accidents and alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Follow Trisha on Twitter and Facebook.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man pulls gun on two women during road rage incident near Rivers Casino, police say
- Panera Bread defends mac and cheese after employee posts video on TikTok
- 'I feel betrayed': Mom says assistant principal preyed on her son for sex
- VIDEO: Man in custody after ramming police car, leading them on chase
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}