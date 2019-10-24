Pittsburgh Traffic: Updates on Thursday's morning commute

PITTSBURGH - WPXI's Trisha Pittman gives you the latest road conditions, accidents and alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Follow Trisha on Twitter and Facebook.
TRENDING NOW:
- Tensions flare as protesters block downtown streets during President Trump's visit
- Horror experience has 40-page waiver, medical check and is too scary to finish
- Gambling addiction caused McDonald's general manager to steal $241K from restaurant, complaint says
- VIDEO: Police in riot gear make arrests amid protests ahead of President Trump's visit
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}