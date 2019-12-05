Pittsburgh Traffic: Updates on Thursday's morning commute

PITTSBURGH - WPXI’s Trisha Pittman gives you the latest road conditions, accidents and alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Follow Trisha on Twitter and Facebook.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local chiropractor found dead inside office was murdered, police say
- 668,000 will lose food stamp benefits under new work rules
- Sailor dead after killing 2 civilians at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
- VIDEO: Local school district mourning loss of beloved student, talented athlete
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}