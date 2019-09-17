Pittsburgh Traffic: Updates on Tuesday's morning commute

PITTSBURGH - WPXI's Trisha Pittman gives you the latest road conditions, accidents and alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Follow Trisha on Twitter and Facebook.
TRENDING NOW:
- Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger out for season after elbow injury
- Steelers trading 2020 first-round pick for Dolphins DB
- Calls for WPIAL to investigate after alleged racial slurs during high school soccer
- VIDEO: girl, 10, contracts brain-eating amoeba while swimming in river, family says
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}