Pittsburgh Traffic: Updates on Tuesday's morning commute

PITTSBURGH - WPXI's Trisha Pittman gives you the latest road conditions, accidents and alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Follow Trisha on Twitter and Facebook.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police release new details surrounding viral fight at Pittsburgh gas station
- ‘People immediately began to drop': Man arrested after overdoses at South Side apartment
- Do you really need to spend the money for a Real ID?
- VIDEO: Police bust four men who they said only came to Pittsburgh to steal identities
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}