Pittsburgh Traffic: Updates on Tuesday's morning commute

PITTSBURGH - WPXI’s Trisha Pittman gives you the latest road conditions, accidents and alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Follow Trisha on Twitter and Facebook.
TRENDING NOW:
- Nearly a dozen arrested after yearslong drug investigation
- Penn State responds to letter criticizing football player's hair
- Florida woman who burned down 3,500-year-old tree while smoking meth arrested on drug charges
- VIDEO: Groundbreaking new treatment helping people with tremors
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}