Pittsburgh Traffic: Updates on Wednesday's morning commute

PITTSBURGH - WPXI’s Trisha Pittman gives you the latest road conditions, accidents and alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Follow Trisha on Twitter and Facebook.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pirates post job opening to be a Pittsburgh Pierogi for 2020 season
- Channel 11 takes you to Nevada desert where man allegedly confessed to leaving local woman to die
- Gun found in glove box of student's car at Seneca Valley school
- VIDEO: Man hospitalized after logging accident on local farm
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}