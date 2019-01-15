Route 19 long-term lane closure starts Tuesday

PITTSBURGH - A long-term lane closure on Route 19 starts Tuesday.
Starting at 7 a.m., the restriction will go into effect in the northbound lanes of Saw Mill Run Boulevard in Pittsburgh at the Shaler Street Bridge overpass.
We're getting you around the closure, on Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.
The restrictions will be in place through May.
