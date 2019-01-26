0 11 things to know about the Arctic blast moving into Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH - A strong Arctic front will bring shoveling snow and the coldest air we've felt in a couple of years.

The early outlook includes impacts from rain and snow Monday night into Tuesday morning, with an extended stretch of wind chills below zero starting early Wednesday.

Here are 11 things to know about the Arctic blast:

1. Coldest since early January 2018 when we had a string of days with low temperatures below zero and in the single digits.

2. Wind chill below zero for more than 48 hours longer. School delays likely.

3. Coldest air arrives Wednesday. Low temperatures into early Thursday will drop below zero.

4. Wind chill advisories or warnings likely. These are issued when wind chill values are forecast to drop low enough that frostbite could occur in less than 30 minutes.

5. Dress for the cold. Wear several layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing rather than one heavy layer. Mittens are better than gloves. Wear a hat; most body heat is lost through the head. Cover your mouth with a scarf.

6. Watch for signs of cold weather health threats. Frostbite symptoms: numbness, white or pale fingers, toes, ear lobes or the tip of the nose. Hypothermia symptoms: uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, disorientation, drowsiness.

7. Heavy snow is not likely, not because it will be too cold; rather, it will be too dry. When temperatures drop into the single digits or below zero, the air cannot hold as much moisture.

8. Protect your pets. Plan to bring pets inside, and make sure they have food and fresh water.

9. Protect your home. Insulate water pipes in unheated parts of your house including a basement, attic or garage. Pipes running through cabinets or located along exterior walls can also freeze, so open cabinets to allow heat to circulate and allow faucets to drip. Know how to shut off water valves.

10. Prepare your car. Have an ice scraper or snow removal brush, jumper cables and a flashlight.

11. Plan to check on your neighbors -- especially the elderly or disabled, or those who may struggle to keep their house or apartment warm.

