Weather

1st snow of the year to kick off November; cold with wind chills in the 30s throughout the day

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV

Snow The first snow of the season in the Pittsburgh area.

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — The first snow of the year will blanket the ground with a light coating early Wednesday morning as a band of snow pushes south off of Lake Erie. A few slick areas are possible as the bands of snow come through. Grassy areas are most likely to see the snow stick through mid-morning.

Snow showers will taper off throughout the morning, but the cold sticks around throughout the day. High temperatures will struggle into the 40s with wind chills in the 30s all afternoon. Clouds will break for a little sun late in the day.

PHOTOS: First snow of the season

A slow moderating trend begins Thursday with highs back into the 50s by Friday. Most of the weekend looks dry.

Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘He made an impact’: Loved ones remembering 18-year-old killed in Avalon crash
  • Car dealership, sub shop robbed within minutes of each other in Bloomfield
  • Woman hurt in Northview Heights shooting
  • VIDEO: Like father, like son: Joey Porter Jr. & Sr. sit down with Channel 11 for exclusive interview
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Steelers

    Most Read