1st snow of the year to kick off November; cold with wind chills in the 30s throughout the day

PITTSBURGH — The first snow of the year will blanket the ground with a light coating early Wednesday morning as a band of snow pushes south off of Lake Erie. A few slick areas are possible as the bands of snow come through. Grassy areas are most likely to see the snow stick through mid-morning.

Snow will cover the ground in many areas. Live tracking now on Channel 11 Morning News. pic.twitter.com/X154SkqS0y — Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) November 1, 2023

Snow showers will taper off throughout the morning, but the cold sticks around throughout the day. High temperatures will struggle into the 40s with wind chills in the 30s all afternoon. Clouds will break for a little sun late in the day.

A slow moderating trend begins Thursday with highs back into the 50s by Friday. Most of the weekend looks dry.

