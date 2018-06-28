  • A few showers possible Thursday ahead of hot, humid weather

    A few showers are possible midday with clearing taking place gradually through the evening.

    Expect a mostly clear sky tonight with areas of fog developing. Lows will be in the low 60s. 

    Friday will bring the heat with highs near 90 degrees in spots. The humidity will make it feel like the low 90s. 

    Over the weekend, highs will reach the low 90s with heat index values ranging from the mid-90s on Saturday to the upper 90s and perhaps triple digits on Sunday. If you're spending time outside, keep hydrated, take frequent breaks and wear sunscreen. 

    Isolated showers and storms are forecast Monday through Wednesday of next week. 

