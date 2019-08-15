  • After a foggy start, pop-up showers, storms will fire up Thursday afternoon

    PITTSBURGH - Another foggy start is in store early Thursday, with visibility dropping in many areas during the morning commute.

    Pop-up showers and storms will fire up during the afternoon, and a few storms may bring the threat for strong wind gusts, frequent lightning and heavy downpours. 

    Storms will be scattered, so not everyone will get wet-but if you will be outdoors after lunch into the evening-have a plan and a place to head indoors when thunder roars. 

