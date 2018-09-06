PITTSBURGH - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop up mainly during the afternoon Thursday.
Heavy rain is possible with the storms as they move in ahead of a cold front. Most of the thunderstorm activity will be south of a line from Beaver to Cranberry Township to Kittanning to Indiana.
Related Headlines
DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP
Watch for ponding and hydroplaning for the evening commute in parts of the area.
Localized flooding will be possible in areas that see repeated rounds of heavy rain, mainly along and south of the I-70 corridor.
This front will slowly but drastically drop our high temperatures over the next couple of days.
The 90s of the early part of the week will be replaced with high temperatures barely making it into the 70s this weekend.
TRENDING NOW:
- 3 critically injured in explosion at South Hills home
- South Hills restaurant owner ordered to pay nearly $90,000 in penalties, back wages
- Man installs electric fence to keep kids off his lawn
- VIDEO: New safety, security measures for state prisons after workers sickened
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Many areas, especially north of Pittsburgh and in the mountains, won't make it out of the 60s this weekend.
Severe Weather Team 11 will be closely tracking the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon to pinpoint how much rain we could see late Saturday night through early Monday morning.
While the exact track of the heaviest rain is still uncertain, several inches of rain could be possible for parts of the area.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}