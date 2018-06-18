  • AIR QUALITY ALERT: Hot, humid Monday leading to potentially unhealthy conditions

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    Hot and humid conditions will be in place Monday, with the heat index in the mid- to upper 90s during the afternoon.

    An Air Quality Alert has been issued for much of the area Monday as ground level ozone levels will impact those with respiratory ailments, young children and the elderly.

    Related Headlines

    DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

    Humidity will be high Monday with dew points in the upper 60s and lower 70s, leaving the air feeling very heavy.  

    A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon and evening. Any thunderstorm could bring brief heavy rain and gusty winds.

    Showers and scattered thunderstorms will become more numerous Monday night as a front sags south into the area.

    Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday. It will be warm but not as humid.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    AIR QUALITY ALERT: Hot, humid Monday leading to potentially unhealthy conditions

  • Headline Goes Here

    Heat, humidity will continue into Monday

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 tornadoes confirmed with speeds of 111-135 mph in northeastern Pa.

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Latest: 2 tornadoes confirmed with speeds of 111-135 mph

  • Headline Goes Here

    Puerto Rico still needs help — list of volunteer opportunities, charities