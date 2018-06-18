Hot and humid conditions will be in place Monday, with the heat index in the mid- to upper 90s during the afternoon.
An Air Quality Alert has been issued for much of the area Monday as ground level ozone levels will impact those with respiratory ailments, young children and the elderly.
Humidity will be high Monday with dew points in the upper 60s and lower 70s, leaving the air feeling very heavy.
A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon and evening. Any thunderstorm could bring brief heavy rain and gusty winds.
Showers and scattered thunderstorms will become more numerous Monday night as a front sags south into the area.
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday. It will be warm but not as humid.
