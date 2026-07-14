Air Quality Alert issued, high temperatures push into the 90s

PITTSBURGH — Hot and dry for the rest of the week.

Air Quality will be an issue today for those sensitive to air pollutants. The alert is for Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Westmoreland, Washington, Fayette and Armstrong counties.

High temperatures will push into the 90s starting today and lasting through Friday. The humidity will make it feel like mid to upper 90s most of the week during the afternoon.

After starting the month more than two inches above normal in rain, we’ll be pretty dry through Friday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return this weekend. Some of the storms could bring heavy rain.

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