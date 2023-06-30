Weather

Air quality slightly improving; scattered showers, storms possible to end week

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV

PHOTOS: Canadian wildfires create air quality issues across Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Air quality will still be a concern today, but levels should improve throughout the day.

Smoke and haze will reduce visibility again early Friday. We’ll see less smoke and haze later in the day.

A more active pattern of weather is setting up for the weekend.

Scattered showers and storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening and again late Saturday into Sunday. There will be many dry hours. However, any storm that does come through will have heavy rain and the potential for damaging winds.

