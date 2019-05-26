  • Another round of showers, storms in forecast for Sunday

    Updated:

    The severe weather has ended for the night across western Pennsylvania. Expect a mostly cloudy sky and lows in the mid-60s overnight.

    Another round of showers and storms is in the forecast Sunday and could could bring the threat for localized flooding. Severe weather threats during the afternoon include damaging winds, hail and an isolated tornado. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s.

    Related Headlines

    Memorial Day will bring a partly sunny sky with highs in the upper 70s.

    Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 through the weekend. Remember, you can always download the Severe Weather Team 11 weather app for updates right to your cell phone.

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories