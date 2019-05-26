Another round of showers, storms in forecast for Sunday

The severe weather has ended for the night across western Pennsylvania. Expect a mostly cloudy sky and lows in the mid-60s overnight.
Another round of showers and storms is in the forecast Sunday and could could bring the threat for localized flooding. Severe weather threats during the afternoon include damaging winds, hail and an isolated tornado. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s.
Memorial Day will bring a partly sunny sky with highs in the upper 70s.
