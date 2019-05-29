  • Flash flood warnings continue into the morning after severe storms dump on the region

    PITTSBURGH - Flooding could cause quickly changing travel conditions early Wednesday-especially in areas hit hard by storms Tuesday night.

     

    Slow moving storms triggered a number of flash flood warnings after an estimated 2" or more of rain fell. There are estimates of nearly 5" of rain falling in parts of Butler County.

     

    Flash Flood Warnings have been extended through 8:15 a.m. Wednesday for parts of the area.

     

    After a brief  break early Wednesday-another round of storms is expected to fire up-and Severe Weather Team 11 is once again tracking the threat for damaging winds, hail, frequent lighting, heavy rain-and, even an isolated tornado. Right now-the latest timing brings storms into the area after lunch through early evening. Severe watches and warnings could be issued.

     

