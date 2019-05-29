PITTSBURGH - Be ready for quickly changing conditions again Wednesday as thunderstorms will fire up again starting early afternoon Wednesday and lasting on and off through Wednesday night.
Damaging winds, large hail and flooding rain will be possible with any storm that forms today. Areas that saw flooding Tuesday are most likely to see additional flooding Wednesday with any heavy rain.
Some of the strongest storms Wednesday could once again spark tornado warnings. However, damaging straight-line winds in excess of 65 mph are more likely with any severe storms.
Severe watches and warnings are likely for at least part of the area Wednesday.
