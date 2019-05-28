Keep the umbrella around and have a severe weather plan in place the next several days.
Rain showers and isolated storms will move out early Tuesday morning leaving us with a partly cloudy and muggy day.
Temperatures will push into the 80s this afternoon before clusters of thunderstorms start to erupt mid to late afternoon across the area. Some of the storms that develop later in the day will be capable of producing 60+ mph winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes. Flooding will also be a concern in areas that see slow-moving storms over the same areas.
Severe Weather Team 11 will continue to track these potentially dangerous storms on air, on line and on all of our streaming apps. This is the first of three days of strong storms. We'll continue to update you around the clock.
