  LIVE UPDATES: Tornado Watch issued ahead of strong storms Tuesday

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Have a severe weather plan in place the next several days as the first round is expected to move into the area Tuesday afternoon.

    TRACK THE STORMS USING INTERACTIVE RADAR

    UPDATE 2:31 p.m.

    A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Butler, Lawrence and Armstrong counties.

    UPDATE 2:23 p.m.

    A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Mercer and Venango counties.

    UPDATE 1:50 p.m. 

    A Tornado Watch has been issued for the entire area except for Greene County.

    ORIGINAL STORY:

    Temperatures will climb to the low 80s during the afternoon under a partly sunny sky.

    It will be windy and humid. Storms will be developing and tracking in from the north. 

    Some of the storms that develop will be capable of producing 60-plus mph winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes. Ponding on the roadways will become an issue in the heavier downpours.

    Another round of showers and storms, some severe, are likely by Wednesday afternoon. 

    This is the first of three days of strong storms. We'll continue to update you around the clock.

