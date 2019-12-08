PITTSBURGH - You'll need the coat if you're heading out tonight as temperatures will once again fall to the mid-20s. It will be dry tonight and dry through the day Sunday.
Sunday will bring a rise in the temperatures to the upper-40s by the afternoon. Clouds will build throughout the day.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
We're predicting rain to develop overnight Sunday into Monday morning. Expect your Monday morning commute to be wet.
Rain will continue through the day Monday and also into Tuesday. Localized flooding is possible.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we track the rain moving in.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man's plan to meet 14-year-old boy for sex ends in shots fired, police chase through Robinson
- Former police chief back in jail on suspected probation violation
- Antonio Brown issues long apology to former NFL teams
- VIDEO: 8-month-old dog abandoned near Wilkinsburg elementary school with severe infections
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}