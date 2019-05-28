PITTSBURGH - Have a severe weather plan in place the next several days as the first round is expected to move into the area Tuesday afternoon.
TRACK THE STORMS USING INTERACTIVE RADAR
Related Headlines
UPDATE 4:40 p.m.
A new Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Butler, Lawrence, Mercer counties
WEATHER ALERThttps://t.co/pmwncDzuHb | https://t.co/5TuINuXud7 | https://t.co/jMjzNKJQ6v | https://t.co/kXBEdLY2tR pic.twitter.com/oQPUrsa6Nv— WPXI (@WPXI) May 28, 2019
UPDATE 4:15 p.m.
The Tornado Warning for Indiana County has expired.
Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest watches and warnings.
Severe Weather Team 11 will continue to track these potentially dangerous storms on air, online and on all of our streaming apps.
UPDATE 3:48 p.m.
The Tornado Warning for Indiana County was extended until 4:15 p.m.
UPDATE 3:24 p.m.
A Tornado Warning was issued for Armstrong and Indiana counties.
3:22 pm: Tornado Warning in effect for eastern Armstrong Co. and Indiana Co. Take cover immediately. #PAwx #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/qtd22NA8iT— Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) May 28, 2019
UPDATE 3:08 p.m.
Allegheny and Beaver County are now under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.
3:03 pm: SVR T-storm Warning for Beaver, Allegheny, Butler Co. 60 mph winds/1" hail possible. #PAwx #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/HpKuDdABSO— Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) May 28, 2019
UPDATE 2:31 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Butler, Lawrence and Armstrong counties.
WEATHER ALERThttps://t.co/pmwncDzuHb | https://t.co/5TuINuXud7 | https://t.co/jMjzNKJQ6v | https://t.co/kXBEdLY2tR pic.twitter.com/pnplWBUMvl— WPXI (@WPXI) May 28, 2019
UPDATE 2:23 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Mercer and Venango counties.
WEATHER ALERThttps://t.co/pmwncDzuHb | https://t.co/5TuINuXud7 | https://t.co/jMjzNKJQ6v | https://t.co/kXBEdLY2tR pic.twitter.com/fpQejLWN7w— WPXI (@WPXI) May 28, 2019
UPDATE 1:50 p.m.
A Tornado Watch has been issued for the entire area except for Greene County.
WEATHER ALERThttps://t.co/pmwncDzuHb | https://t.co/5TuINuXud7 | https://t.co/jMjzNKJQ6v | https://t.co/kXBEdLY2tR pic.twitter.com/IY0yInHcBk— WPXI (@WPXI) May 28, 2019
ORIGINAL STORY:
Temperatures will climb to the low 80s during the afternoon under a partly sunny sky.
It will be windy and humid. Storms will be developing and tracking in from the north.
Some of the storms that develop will be capable of producing 60-plus mph winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes. Ponding on the roadways will become an issue in the heavier downpours.
Another round of showers and storms, some severe, are likely by Wednesday afternoon.
Lawrence, Butler, Armstrong, Indiana counties MOST likely to get severe storms late this afternoon and this evening. pic.twitter.com/BLBa2cVMuM— Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) May 28, 2019
This is the first of three days of strong storms. We'll continue to update you around the clock.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}