A few more rounds of showers and storms are in the forecast for Sunday.
Storms on Sunday could bring the threat for localized flooding due to heavy downpours. Damaging wind is also possible. Monday, Memorial Day, looks much better with sun and clouds, humidity that is a bit lower and a cooler high temperature of 78 degrees.
Storms will return for late Monday night and Tuesday. Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as the timing for showers and storms becomes clearer.
