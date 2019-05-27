  • Showers, storms moving out for Memorial Day

    Updated:

    Showers and storms are winding down and will wrap up completely around midnight.

    Monday, Memorial Day looks much better with sun and clouds, humidity that is a bit lower and a cooler high temperature of 78 degrees.

    Storms will return for late Monday night and Tuesday. Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as the timing for showers and storms becomes clearer.

