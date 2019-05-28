PITTSBURGH - Have a severe weather plan in place the next several days as the first round is expected to move into the area Tuesday afternoon.
The day will start partly cloudy and muggy, as temperatures will push into the 80s in the afternoon.
Related Headlines
Clusters of thunderstorms will start to erupt mid to late afternoon across the area, especially in communities north of Pittsburgh.
Some of the storms that develop later in the day will be capable of producing 60+ mph winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes and affect our entire area. There will likely be multiple clusters of strong storms.
Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest watches and warnings.
Flooding will also be a concern in areas that see slow-moving storms over the same areas.
Severe Weather Team 11 will continue to track these potentially dangerous storms on air, on line and on all of our streaming apps. This is the first of three days of strong storms. We'll continue to update you around the clock.
Lawrence, Butler, Armstrong, Indiana counties MOST likely to get severe storms late this afternoon and this evening. pic.twitter.com/BLBa2cVMuM— Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) May 28, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}