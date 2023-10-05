Another 80-degree day before big changes; showers, colder temps to end the week

PITTSBURGH — Last call for 80s! It will be another very warm day with temperatures pushing into the lower 80s this afternoon. It will be dry again today with only some clouds from time to time.

The big changes start with showers early on Friday and a wet morning commute. Kids will need the umbrellas and the raincoats and the drive in will likely be slower. You can expect showers to become far more scattered for the afternoon with most of the high school football games being dry Friday night.

November-like temperatures settle in Saturday along with a few showers from time to time. There will still be some breaks in the rain, but gusty winds will make it feel even cooler than the forecast high of 55.

There could still be a leftover shower on Sunday, but the real impact will be the chilly temperatures and the gusty winds.

