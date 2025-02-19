Another bitter start to the day with single-digit temperatures

PITTSBURGH — It will be another bitter start to the day Wednesday but with no wind. Temperatures will start the day in the single digits across much of the area. The lack of wind will mean no additional wind chill.

Wednesday will be a dry day with a mix of clouds and some sun.

Cold air stays locked in through Friday with a shot of snow showers late tonight and Thursday. The snow looks to be fairly light, but even a coating could create slippery travel with temperatures so far below freezing.

We’ll see a bit of a warm up over the weekend with highs in the mid 30s Saturday and near 40 degrees Sunday.

