Another day of rain and thunderstorms beginning in the afternoon

PITTSBURGH— One more day of dodging raindrops and avoiding lightning.

More unsettled weather is expected by mid to late afternoon. Thunderstorms will develop that will bring bouts of heavy rain and possibly severe storms.

The severe threat is most likely from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with potential storms for the afternoon and evening hours. Flash flooding is possible with heavy rainfall again Monday. Severe storms on Monday could produce damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes could be possible. Make sure to stay weather aware.

Dry weather returns with sunshine Tuesday, but air quality issues from the Canadian wildfires could return for the second half of the week.

