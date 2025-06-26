Another day of temperatures in the 90s, scattered thunderstorms could develop for some areas

PITTSBURGH — Get ready for the fifth straight day of 90-degree heat! Heat indices could again approach 100 degrees so stay hydrated, take it easy outside, and check on those who are vulnerable to heat related illness.

Much like Wednesday, scattered thunderstorms will develop again this afternoon. Not everyone will see it, but storms could be capable of dumping very heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent cloud to ground lightning through about sunset.

Higher coverage of storms expected Friday as a stronger disturbance spins through the region. A few storms are possible Saturday, but trends throughout the weekend will favor drier and slightly less humid conditions.

Next week will favor more average summer time heat with highs most days in the 80s.

