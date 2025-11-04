Another dry day Tuesday, rain chances toward the end of the week

PITTSBURGH — It will be another dry day Tuesday and most of Wednesday. A few narrow bands of showers will push through the area Wednesday afternoon and evening which could make the Wednesday evening commute just a bit damp.

There is a much better chance of rain to close out the week Friday with high temperatures bouncing between the 50s and 60s most of the week.

The coldest air so far this season will arrive early next week. Some areas won’t see high temperatures get out of the 30s Monday.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest weather updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group