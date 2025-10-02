Another fall-like day, a little bit warmer Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Another fantastic fall day is in store, and it will be a couple of degrees warmer than yesterday afternoon. Occasional cirrus clouds will drift through, but we’ll still see a good bit of sunshine.

The warmup continues Friday and into the weekend as highs creep back above 80 degrees, placing temperatures over 10 degrees above normal.

Early next week will be warm until a front approaches and finally brings us some showers by late-day Tuesday. That front will cross sometime during the middle of the week, dropping highs into the low and mid 60s and offering a more “typical” fall feel about a week from now.

