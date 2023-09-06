Another hot one with highs in the 90s; changes on the way with showers, storms possible late

PITTSBURGH — Change is on the way to the area as temperatures will slide back much closer to normal by the end of the week.

Wednesday will be another hot day with highs reaching the lower 90s and the heat index pushing into the mid-90s.

A shower or storm is possible Wednesday evening. Most areas will stay dry through the daylight hours with some showers and storms possible overnight.

The second half of the week will be unsettled with on-and-off showers and storms. There will be many more dry hours than wet heading through the weekend, but have the umbrella ready for any quick changes. High temperatures this weekend will be in the 70s.

