PITTSBURGH - Passing showers are expected Thursday night into Friday.
Wet roads will slow your ride to work early Friday, and the wait at the bus stop will be damp too. Kids will need an umbrella as they head out the door, with showers in the area before sunrise-then off and on through mid morning.
Heavy rain isn't in the forecast, but steady showers will make things wet. There will be several hours of dry weather through the afternoon, but another system will bring more rain to the area Saturday.
Right now, the forecast includes steadier rain late day, but you'll want to check with our team of meteorologists for the latest updates on timing.
Colder temperatures will move in by Saturday evening, changing leftover rain showers to snow showers before midnight.
