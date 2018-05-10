  • Another round of rain, thunderstorms moving through right now

    Updated:

    UPDATE 2:37 p.m. - A thunderstorm warning has been issued for Fayette County. 60 mph winds and 1 inch hail is possible.

    Chief Meteorologist Stephen Cropper and Meteorologist Danielle Dozier are tracking the storms. 

    UPDATE 1:57 p.m. - A special weather statement was issued for Southeastern Butler and Southern Armstrong counties. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this thunderstorm.

    UPDATE 1:54 p.m. - A special weather statement was issued for Allegheny County. A strong thunderstorm capable of producing gusty winds is moving through right now.

    A few showers and t-storms will be around our area through the early afternoon. 

    STORM TRACKER: Timing of showers, storms Thursday

    The strongest cells will produce heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Outside of any thunderstorms, winds will gust up to 30 mph.

    Friday night temperatures will be down to near 50 degrees with a mostly cloudy sky.

    Friday will be dry most of the day but a few showers may develop late in the evening. Highs will be near 70 degrees on Friday.

    The weekend looks wet with showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible through the weekend. 

    Mother's Day temperatures will be in the low 70s for highs with some rain around. 

