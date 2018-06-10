  • Another round of showers, storms moving in Sunday afternoon

    Wet weather will disrupt your outdoor plans at times today. 

    Widespread showers and downpours crossing the region early today will taper off by mid morning. A break in the showers will occur in many locations from around 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

    Another round of showers and storms will move through form late afternoon through Sunday evening.

    The main concerns include heavy rain, damaging winds, thunder and lightning.

    Severe Weather Team 11 will be tracking the threat for storms to bring repeated downpours across the same locations which could lead to localized flooding. Stay with Channel 11 News for the latest updates. 

