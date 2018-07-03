Unsettled weather will stick around with the heat and humidity the next couple of days.
Another round of showers and storms will develop Tuesday afternoon with temperatures pushing back to near 90 degrees and the heat index in the mid- to upper 90s.
Slow-moving storms could once again bring very heavy rain and localized flooding. The strongest storms could also produce wind gusts in excess of 40 mph.
Streams and creeks could quickly rise above their banks, causing more localized flooding.
