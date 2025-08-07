Another seasonably warm day, temperatures pushing into the low 80s

PITTSBURGH — Gear up for another seasonable and quiet day with temperatures pushing into the low 80s this afternoon. There remains a slight possibility of a shower, but most areas will end up dry.

The nights will trend a bit warmer but humidity levels will stay generally low even as we head into the weekend. However, we’ll start to dial up the heat with highs forecast to touch 90 degrees by Sunday.

It looks to stay hot into much of next week but with no wet weather until perhaps mid-week. Humidity levels will become increasingly higher as well.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts while you are on the go!

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group