Another spring-like day Friday, showers move in this weekend

PITTSBURGH — Get ready for another spring-like day Friday, with temperatures pushing into the low 60s in the afternoon. We’ll wake up to plenty of sunshine, but clouds will build later Friday morning and afternoon.

As a cold front gets closer to us this weekend, a few showers could move through Friday night with a better chance for scattered showers Saturday. Rain won’t be heavy but have the rain gear handy despite temperatures still being close to 60. By Sunday, we start to trend cooler with highs in the upper 40s and the gradual downslide continues next week.

We’re watching a system that will bring us rain or snow Monday night. At the moment, areas north of Pittsburgh are most favored for wet snow but we’ll keep an eye as small wiggles in the track could mean big changes. Highs for most of next week will be closer to 40 with lows eventually tumbling into the 20s.

